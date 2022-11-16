Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast truly memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors for all.
Starting with a tender cut of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, this Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus from Chef David Rose calls to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with a modern twist you can claim as your own.
Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 90 minutes
Chateaubriand:
1 Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)
Kosher salt
Ground black pepper
1/4 cup grapeseed oil
Red Wine Gravy:
Reserved chateaubriand juices
1 medium shallot, small diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 cups red wine
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 1/2 cups water
2 beef bouillon cubes
1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:
1/4 cup olive oil
1 pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water
1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 lemon, juice only
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
To make chateaubriand: Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
In large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat.
Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.
Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use meat thermometer to ensure doneness.
Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.
To make red wine gravy: Bring cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds.
Add red wine and deglaze pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes.
Add water and bouillon cubes; bring to boil then whisk in stone ground mustard.
Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce.
To make lemon-garlic asparagus: In large saucepan, bring olive oil to medium-high heat.
Add asparagus and season with salt, ground black pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. Sear undisturbed about 1 minute.
Turn asparagus and add minced garlic, sauteing about 10 seconds. Add lemon juice and continue sauteing until reduced by two-thirds, about 1 minute.
Turn off heat and add butter, stirring until emulsified into pan sauce. Season with salt and ground black pepper, to taste.
Serve chateaubriand with lemon-garlic asparagus and red wine gravy.
