Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine.

 Photos courtesy of Ragu.com

Work, school, extracurricular activities, social events and more can make the winter months feel frantic and it can often seem like you’re running out of time. This seasonal time crunch makes it even more difficult to answer the age-old, mealtime question kids are always asking: “What are we having?”

To help solve that daily meal dilemma and discover family-pleasing recipes that take 35 minutes or less, the RAGÚ Meal Wheel lets the entire family take an active role in choosing what’s on the menu. Simply ask one of your kids to click the “spin” button to find delicious, quick-and-easy recipes like Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine and Mini Turkey Sloppy Joes.

Mini Turkey Sloppy Joes.

