Food-Catan-Cookbook

This cover image released by Ulysses Press shows "Catan: The Official Cookbook." It includes 77 recipes inspired by the multiplayer game phenomenon, dishes like Forest Dweller’s Dip, Tavern Ale Pie and Fireside Banana Boats.

 Ulysses Press via Associated Press

NEW YORK — You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savor the board game even more while out-trading opponents.

"Catan: The Official Cookbook " includes 77 recipes inspired by the multiplayer phenomenon, dishes like Forest Dweller's Dip, Tavern Ale Pie and Fireside Banana Boats. There are snacks, small plates, full dinners, desserts and even a few drinks.

