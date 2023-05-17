Summer sun brings an abundance of outdoor activities from jumping in the pool and playing in the yard to simply lounging in the shade. Making the most of those warm weather moments with loved ones means maximizing your time and fueling up for adventure with easy, kid-friendly recipes the whole family can enjoy.
From favorite snacks to homemade lunches, flavorful dishes that are quick to make using nutritious fruits and veggies can help keep your family ready for whatever summer brings. Dietitian-approved recipes like Peanut Butter and Jelly Sweetpotato Taquitos and Easy Homemade Salsa offer better-for-you summer solutions with healthy ingredients like sweet potatoes, blueberries, raspberries, sweet onions, Roma tomatoes and more.
Ready in less than 30 minutes, these taquitos let you enjoy the convenient benefits of cooking with an air fryer, including:
Healthier cooking: Requiring little to no oil, air frying is a healthier alternative to deep frying.
Timesaving: Air fryers can cook foods faster than traditional methods and typically with less cleanup.
Versatility: From vegetables and meats to desserts or reheating leftovers, air fryers can cook a variety of foods.
“Get into the kitchen together as a family and get cooking,” said Julie Lopez, registered dietitian and culinary nutrition chef. “Cooking together can help kids build self-confidence and lay down the foundation for healthy eating habits.”
While shopping for your family’s preferred ingredients, remember to look for the Produce for Kids and Healthy Family Project logos next to favorite items in the produce department, as adding these flavorful fruits and veggies to your cart can help make a difference in your community.
