Gatherings in the summer sun are all about easy, convenient recipes combined with the joy warm weather brings. Spend those special occasions with those you love most and make this summer one to remember with flatbreads, sliders and sweet treats for all to share.
Keeping cooking simple means more time on the patio or in the backyard engaging with guests, and these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads, Chicken Shawarma Sliders and Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit let home chefs skip complicated kitchen duties without skimping on flavor.
Visit Culinary.net to find more simple summer recipes to share with loved ones.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Summery flatbreads for family, friends
When dining outdoors with family, friends and neighbors, there are few things better than a tasty dish the whole family can enjoy like these Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads.
Perfect for al fresco entertaining when served alongside a fresh salad, they’re simple to make and allow guests to personalize with preferred toppings before popping in the oven. As a colorful and fresh dish, it’s an ideal meal for get-togethers on the patio.
Place parchment paper on baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning.
Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbreads and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.