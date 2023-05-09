Once you are used to cooking for an entire family, it is hard at first to only cook for one or two people ... but it can be done.
One person can still cook tasty, nutritious food by preplanning meals and having larger recipes converted to smaller amounts.
Stephanie Clamer McMinds, Family and Consumer Science agent with UF/IFAS Extension Office in Citrus County along with Krysta Reaves, the program assistant, did a workshop recently at the Homosassa Public Library.
The library was filled with an audience who asked questions during the event while Reaves cooked a Lemon Pepper Risotto with Chicken Thighs, spinach, feta cheese and more for the audience to taste afterward.
It was prepared in an Instant Pot that sautés, browns, steams and is a rice cooker and much more. Plus, it cooks quicker than a Crock Pot.
"Everything can go in the dishwasher except the base of the Instant Pot," said Clamer McMinds.
"Most recipes only use a cup of liquid," added Reaves.
Plan a nutritious meal for the week, advised the two. Always read labels when buying food, especially canned or frozen food. Look for low sugar and sodium content.
“When using canned vegetables, rinse them before cooking to lessen the salt content,”’ said Clamer McMinds. "Sodium content should be less than 5%.”
“When choosing fruits and vegetables, choose a rainbow of colors,” said Reaves.
Meals can be planned ahead and separated into air tight containers to freeze for future use.
Skinless chicken is best. You can bake several pieces of skinless chicken and package the rest up. For healthy eating, eat one for dinner along with a vegetable and a whole grain. Whole grains are high in fiber.
For dairy products, always check the dates. The items closest to the back usually have the longer expiration dates.
“If the butcher isn’t busy, you can ask that he take a large package of meats and put it into smaller amounts,” said Clamer McMinds.
When buying food, many times the off brands are the same as big-name brands. One only needs 5 1/2 to 6 ounces of protein for a meal while eating 4 to 5 cups of fresh, canned or frozen seasonal fruits or veggies.
Protein is not only found in meat, but in lentils, peas or dried beans.
When you freeze food items, always put a date on the outside package and note what is inside.
“Be creative with your cooking,” said Clamer McMinds. You can use leftovers in salads, stir fry, soups and so forth.
Convert your larger recipes to smaller ones by going to mykitchencalculator.com or mealsforyou.com.
For more information, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or call 352-527-5716. The extension office is at 3650 S. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
