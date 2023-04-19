CC Apple pie

Grandma's Apple Pie.

 Photo courtesy of Spend with Pennies

The phrase "as American as apple pie" may lead one to believe that this classic dessert originated somewhere in the Americas. But this beloved dessert actually traces its origins to Europe.

In fact, apples aren't even native to North America, according to experts. Apple pie is categorized alongside baseball and Coca-Cola as truly American, but even though it was brought over to the colonies with settlers, it wasn't until the 20th century that the treat was established as a symbol of national pride.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.