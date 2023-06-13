Individuals may be quick to think steaks or chicken when considering grilled fare, and these foods certainly can be delicious offerings. However, juicy and flavorful lamb also tastes great when cooked on the grill.
Father's Day is an opportunity to shower Dad with extra love and attention. Special outings and heartfelt gifts typically are part of the celebration.
Some children may want to go above and beyond by whipping up a meal that Dad is sure to enjoy, particularly a father who spends his fair share of time by the stove or in front of the grill.
Individuals may be quick to think steaks or chicken when considering grilled fare, and these foods certainly can be delicious offerings. However, juicy and flavorful lamb also tastes great when cooked on the grill. This recipe for Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeno Mustard from "Jon Bonnell's Texas Favorites" (Gibbs Smith) can be eaten by hand right off the bone when tailgating with Dad or served more traditionally at home with the family.
Lamb Chop Lollipops with Jalapeno Mustard
Serves 6-8
2 frenched racks of lamb (8 bones each; frenched refers to meat cut away to expose part of the bone)
1 sprig fresh rosemary
2 tablespoons Chinese hot mustard
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
Jalapeno Mustard:
1 sprig fresh rosemary
8 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 fresh jalapeno, seeded and diced
Juice of 1 lemon
Rinse the racks of lamb lightly under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels, then cut into individual chops by cutting between the bones.
Strip the rosemary leaves from the stem and chop; discard the stem.
Combine the hot mustard with the garlic, salt, pepper, oil and half of the chopped rosemary. Rub the lamb chops with this mixture and let them marinate in the fridge for 2 hours before grilling.
Grill or broil the lamb chops quickly to desired doneness. Serve hot with Jalapeno Mustard as a dipping sauce.
For the Jalapeno Mustard: Strip the rosemary leaves from the stem and chop; discard the stem. Combine the rosemary with the Dijon mustard, jalapeno and lemon juice.
