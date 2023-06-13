CC Dads day dinner

Individuals may be quick to think steaks or chicken when considering grilled fare, and these foods certainly can be delicious offerings. However, juicy and flavorful lamb also tastes great when cooked on the grill.

 MetroCreative

Father's Day is an opportunity to shower Dad with extra love and attention. Special outings and heartfelt gifts typically are part of the celebration.

Some children may want to go above and beyond by whipping up a meal that Dad is sure to enjoy, particularly a father who spends his fair share of time by the stove or in front of the grill.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.