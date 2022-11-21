The traditions of the holidays often include family-favorite meals and seasonal sweets, but enjoying those beloved treats doesn’t always mean giving up health-conscious eating.
This year, before you decide what to prepare for holiday get-togethers, consider the benefits of recipes like this Apple Coffee Cake that follow heart-healthy eating plans. One such plan, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) plan, offers benefits for the heart and helps prevent and treat high blood pressure, too.
Developed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), DASH takes a flexible, balanced approach to eating that can help boost your health for the long haul.
It requires no special foods and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals.
It can lower two major risk factors for heart disease — high blood pressure and high LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, according to NHLBI-funded research.
It can help you lose weight if you follow the plan and increase your physical activity, research shows.
If combined with reductions in salt and sodium, it often provides greater health benefits than the eating plan does alone.
