CC Christmas time quiche

Sunchokes and Potato Quiche.

 Photo courtesy of #CracktheHolidayswithEggs

The focus for home chefs hosting during the holidays is often centered around the big feast, but if you’re welcoming guests for an extended period or just looking to fuel your immediate family for the festivities, eggs are the perfect partner for cracking holiday cooking and entertaining.

Breakfasts, brunches, lunches, snacks, desserts and more offer delicious opportunities to enjoy flavorful foods with those you love. While preparing a variety of meals may feel overwhelming, you can simplify the season by leaning on eggs to elevate all types of recipes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Submit Your Recipe

Citrus County is filled with great home cooks and we know you would love to share your recipes with our readers. Please click "Submit Your Recipe " to send us your recipes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.