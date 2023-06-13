Thinking about opening a Home-based food business? Are you interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public?

If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop, Introduction to Starting a Cottage Food Business. This hybrid (in-person and virtual-option) workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.

