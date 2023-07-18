How does your garden grow?
The July UF/IFAS Master Gardeners PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
Remaining seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: July 24 at Coastal in Crystal River, July 26 at Inverness and July 27 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing: IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Start food business at home
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public? If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop.
This hybrid (in person and virtual option) workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide one with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building a business.
Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow a business. Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Cottage Food at farmers’ markets and whether a kitchen is safe for cottage food operation.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash or online. To register and pay online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Grill food safely this summer
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing a free program on grilling food safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The class will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa. Pre-register at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the University of Florida/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.
Garden-related items sought for resale
Volunteers with UF/IFAS Master Gardeners' Program, under the direction of the Citrus County Extension Center in Lecanto, are in search of donations of "used/slightly abused/no longer wanted" garden-related items for resale at their Casey's Attic/Yard Sale table, which will be available to the public at the Annual Plant Sale to be held at the Extension Center on Oct. 21.
They are gathering those items now in order to address any repair issues they may have. If anyone has items they would like to donate, call the center at 352-527-5700 and arrange for someone to pick them up. They may also drop off any garden-related items they wish to donate at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.