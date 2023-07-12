July Master Gardener seminars
The July UF/IFAS Master Gardeners PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
Remaining seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: July 13 at Citrus Springs, July 19 at Floral City, July 24 at Coastal in Crystal River, July 26 at Inverness and July 27 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing: IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Workshop on starting cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public? If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop.
This hybrid (in person and virtual option) workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide one with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building a business.
Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow a business. Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Cottage Food at farmers’ markets and whether a kitchen is safe for cottage food operation.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash or online. To register and pay online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Free class on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing a free program on grilling food safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The class will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa. Pre-register at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the University of Florida/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
