Learn about starting a cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public? If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop.
This hybrid (in person and virtual option) workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide one with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building a business.
Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow a business. Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Cottage Food at farmers’ markets and whether a kitchen is safe for cottage food operation.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash or online. To register and pay online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Attend a free class on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing a free program on grilling food safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food-borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The class will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa. Pre-register at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the University of Florida/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
Learn about canning at an open house
Looking for a venue to process fruits and vegetables using the water bath canning method? Then sign up for the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Canning Open House at the Citrus County Canning Center, located at 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests will need to bring their own canning jars, produce and approved recipe ingredients. Extension staff will be onsite to answer questions and make sure all equipment is ready for use. The cost for the two-hour space is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as space is limited.
The next Open House Canning dates are:
- Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8: 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
