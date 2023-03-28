CC Citrus brunch juice

A staple of warm weekend days, brunch combines the best flavors of the first two meals of the day. Every great brunch spread complements its savory items with something sweet, something refreshing and a signature beverage, and there’s one ingredient that can help cover all of those bases – 100% orange juice.

An option like Florida Orange Juice is not only delicious but delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits. One of nature’s nutrient dense foods, one 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and is also a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages.

