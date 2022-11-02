San Francisco Dog Restaurant

A dog eats a dish at the Dogue restaurant in San Francisco, Sunday Oct. 23. Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, just opened up in the city's Mission District. For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course "bone appetite" meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartar with quail egg.

 Haven Daley / Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.

Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, opened last month in the city’s trendy Mission District.

