In recent years, kale has gained tremendous popularity, and people who embrace a healthy diet lean on this nutritional powerhouse because it is packed with an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

A cup of cooked kale provides nearly five times the recommended daily amount of Vitamin K, plus 15–18% of an adult's necessary calcium intake. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, er cabbage leaf.

Few leafy greens offer the amount of vitamin K, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic flavonoids that kale does. This is why many have dubbed this cruciferous vegetable as the "Queen of the Greens."

