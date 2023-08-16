The Manatee Coffee Company proudly serves Starbucks Coffee and specialty drinks. Above, Outlet Manager Nathan LeFrancois, left, and Manatee Coffee Company and Banquet Manager Charisma Masters are pictured inside the Manatee Coffee Company, located adjacent to the Plantation Resort on Crystal River’s lobby.
Manatee Coffee Company manager Charisma Masters creates a drink in the Manatee Coffee Company at the Plantation Resort on Crystal River. The shop, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, proudly serves Starbucks.
Nestled in the lap of natural beauty, the Plantation Resort on Crystal River has long been a sought-after destination for those in search of tranquility and nature. Part of the allure, this resort features the West 82° Bar and Grill and has recently unveiled the Manatee Coffee Company, proudly serves Starbucks. Together, these two culinary wonders have elevated the dining experience to new heights, captivating visitors with their delectable offerings and inviting ambiance.
The West 82° Bar and Grill, situated amidst the idyllic scenery of Crystal River, is a culinary gem that beckons both locals and travelers with its exceptional menu. Known for its commitment to culinary excellence, the restaurant has always delighted patrons with a diverse array of dishes crafted from the locally available ingredients. From succulent seafood delicacies to mouthwatering steaks, every plate is a masterpiece that celebrates flavors in their finest form. With the introduction of Manatee Coffee Company, proudly serving Starbucks, the culinary journey at Plantation Resort on Crystal River has become even more delightful, catering to the growing fascination with coffee culture.
Stepping into the West 82° Bar and Grill is a sensory delight. The warm, rustic ambiance welcomes guests to a haven of comfort and relaxation. The aroma of exquisite dishes wafts through the air, tantalizing taste buds and setting the stage for a memorable dining experience. Expert chefs meticulously create culinary wonders that not only satiate appetites but also leave a lasting impression on the palate.
And now, within this haven of culinary delights, the Manatee Coffee Company emerges as a beacon of comfort for the visitors. The coffee bar is a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and cozy charm. It offers a sanctuary for those who seek a moment of respite, where the art of coffee is celebrated. The baristas, skillfully brew Starbucks’ renowned coffee beans into beverages that not only energize but also evoke a sense of bliss.
The menu at the Manatee Coffee Company is a tribute to the coffee enthusiast’s palate, operating daily, 6am through 6pm. From timeless classics like a velvety-smooth latte to invigorating espresso shots, each cup is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and taste. For those looking to indulge in a sweet treat, the caramel macchiato offers the perfect harmony of rich espresso and buttery caramel. The Manatee Coffee Company also proudly serves Starbucks’ coffee dedication to ethical sourcing, ensuring that every sip contributes to a sustainable and responsible coffee culture.
Beyond the culinary pleasures, the West 82° Bar and Grill and Manatee Coffee Company symbolize a harmonious blend for the guest. The restaurant’s devotion to sourcing locally and supporting the community resonates in every dish, while the Manatee Coffee Company’s commitment enriches every coffee experience.
In conclusion, the introduction of the Manatee Coffee Company at Plantation Resort on Crystal River has elevated the resort’s dining scene. Whether you’re relishing a sumptuous meal at West 82° Bar and Grill or sipping a perfectly brewed cup of, we proudly serve Starbucks coffee, every moment spent at this culinary oasis is a celebration of taste, culture, and connection.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Manatee Coffee Company, where we proudly serve Starbucks. Currently, we are undergoing exciting changes to enhance the dining experience at all locations within the Plantation Resort on Crystal River. Our aim is to provide a fun and captivating atmosphere for our valued guests”
