Manatee Coffee - 1

The Manatee Coffee Company proudly serves Starbucks Coffee and specialty drinks. Above, Outlet Manager Nathan LeFrancois, left, and Manatee Coffee Company and Banquet Manager Charisma Masters are pictured inside the Manatee Coffee Company, located adjacent to the Plantation Resort on Crystal River’s lobby.

Nestled in the lap of natural beauty, the Plantation Resort on Crystal River has long been a sought-after destination for those in search of tranquility and nature. Part of the allure, this resort features the West 82° Bar and Grill and has recently unveiled the Manatee Coffee Company, proudly serves Starbucks. Together, these two culinary wonders have elevated the dining experience to new heights, captivating visitors with their delectable offerings and inviting ambiance.

Plantation Seafood Pasta

The West 82° Bar and Grill, situated amidst the idyllic scenery of Crystal River, is a culinary gem that beckons both locals and travelers with its exceptional menu. Known for its commitment to culinary excellence, the restaurant has always delighted patrons with a diverse array of dishes crafted from the locally available ingredients. From succulent seafood delicacies to mouthwatering steaks, every plate is a masterpiece that celebrates flavors in their finest form. With the introduction of Manatee Coffee Company, proudly serving Starbucks, the culinary journey at Plantation Resort on Crystal River has become even more delightful, catering to the growing fascination with coffee culture.

Manatee Coffee 2

The Manatee Coffee Company not only offers specialty drinks, they also offer pastries and fresh fruits for guests at their location adjacent to the Lobby at the Plantation Resort on Crystal River
Filet Mignon W
Manatee Coffee - 3

Manatee Coffee Company manager Charisma Masters creates a drink in the Manatee Coffee Company at the Plantation Resort on Crystal River. The shop, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, proudly serves Starbucks.

