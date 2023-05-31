Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety provides for local charities

The members of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), Nature Coast Chapter, work tirelessly year-round to fulfill the needs of the recipients of their chosen charities.
About 10 years ago, the FSS Nature Coast Chapter discovered a need for clothing among school students in Citrus County. The members’ response to this information was, “We can do that,” and they set to work. Working with a school contact, they have made and delivered thousands of garments.
Additionally, they learned that the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) had needs that FSS could fulfill. Since then, they have delivered hundreds of shower totes filled with pillowcases and toiletries to CASA clients.
The organization is able to continue these service projects thanks to donated fabric. FSS has helped many sewing hobbyists downsize their fabric stash. With the donated fabric, members have sewn shorts, dresses, jackets, shower totes, pillowcases, and much more.
In 2021, the chapter received a $1,000 gift certificate from Joann’s Fabric as an award for their community service projects. The award greatly contributed to providing warm jackets for schoolchildren and totes and toiletries for CASA.
In addition to community service, FSS brings together sewing hobbyists in Citrus for learning, sharing, and fun.
The Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety is a statewide organization with membership dues of $20 per year. The Nature Coast Chapter meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Salvation Army Building, 712 S. School Ave., Lecanto.
On the last Tuesday of each month, a subgroup called Heart to Heart meets at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Blvd., Beverly Hills. Heart to Heart’s purpose is to sew for community service projects.
All sewing enthusiasts are invited to visit these meetings. For more information, please call Dee at 352-527-8229 or Marcia at 352-601-6252.
