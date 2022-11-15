Editor’s note: This story originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in January 2012.
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Continuing through June, phosphate is featured and celebrated as “Florida’s Gold Rush” in an exhibit at the Floral City Heritage Museum, 8394 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
“Phosphate, at the turn of the 20th century — hard-rock phosphate was deemed by the state to be greater than the gold discovery in California,” said Frank Peters, Floral City Heritage Council chairman.
“Phosphate was discovered in our area in 1889 by Albertus Vogt, who discovered it on his property in Dunnellon,” Peters said. “That started the phosphate boom.”
Phosphate deposits ran from Alachua County to Hernando County and into Pasco County. Of the area, and especially of the geographic concentration of mines, Floral City was at the center and became the administrative center of the phosphate mining activity.
“That’s why we have this beautiful historic district and beautiful homes,” said heritage council member Tom Ritchie. “A lot of the wealth came here, and at that time Floral City was state-of-the-art technology … electricity, telephones.”
At that time, citrus was the big money-maker of the area — until the big freeze of 1895-96. But because that was also the time of the booming phosphate mining, Floral City was saved from extinction and actually thrived. Also, the railroad had come to the area, adding to the wealth.
The population then was estimated to have been about 10,000, making Floral City more populated than Miami at the time.
“It was a transient population,” Peters said. “When mining first started, it was all done by hand with pick and shovel, and the only way you could do this terrible work under terrible conditions was to bring (men) in, from Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama. Tent cities were created all over — Holder, Hernando, Felicia, which was between Holder and Hernando. They worked for a dollar a day.”
Judge E.C. May in his book, “Gators, Skeeters and Malary,” described one of the tools of the miners, the “Georgia buggy,” as a “wheelbarrow with a man attached.”
For the museum exhibit, Doug Welin made a replica of one. Miners would hand pick the rock and place it in one of these wooden wheelbarrows then walk them up narrow planks out of the mine. The Georgia buggy — the origin of the name of which is unknown — emptied from side to side instead of up over the front end.
Phosphate looks like a plain old white rock. Today it’s used mainly for fertilizer. But to be considered more valuable than gold?
“In the early days when it was first discovered, it was shipped to Europe, mainly to Germany, to be used in munitions,” Peters said. “That’s where all the money was made and that’s why it was a ‘gold rush.’ People started salting their property with limestone rocks to fool land buyers coming in, trying to get them to think it was phosphate.”
And then came World War I and everything crashed. Phosphate shipments overseas stopped, the mines shut down and the people left.
“Floral City today is pretty much as it was after the collapse of the mining industry here,” Peters said. The town, now the historic area on Orange Avenue, went from 10,000 people to under 40
Although phosphate mining is gone from Citrus County, it’s still active in Polk County.
“This was a tremendous industry here for a short time,” Peters said, “and a lot of people made a lot of money — and a lot of people lost a lot of money. This area has such an interesting history.”
