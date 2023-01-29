Appointment Line
352-527-0247
Birth and Death Certificates
352-513-0068
Environmental Health
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
352-527-5283
Infant Feeding Line
8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
7 days per week
(a no cost service)
352-513-6060
WIC
130 N. Montgomery Ave.
Inverness
352-527-8490
Wellness Services provided:
• Family Planning/
• Pregnancy Prevention
• Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing and Treatment
• Childhood and Adult
Immunizations
• Prenatal Care
• HIV Testing and Treatment
• HIV and AIDS Drug
Assistance Program
• Communicable Disease/
Tuberculosis Surveillance
and Investigation
• WIC
• School-based Dental Sealant
Program
Community Health
Services Provided:
• Community Outreach
• Healthiest Weight
• Healthy Start Program
• Tobacco-Free Florida
Program
• Emergency Preparedness
and Response
• Birth and Death Certificates
• Environmental Public Health
Our Services
With a strong focus on improving health outcomes for all in Citrus County, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is the driving force behind the Citrus Health Improvement Partnership. The partnership brings several agencies together to discuss strategies to address various public health issues, such as health equity, behavioral health, child health and safety, healthy behaviors, and access to health care.
In 2019, the mission of DOH-Citrus, “to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts,” was put to the test when the state battled a growing hepatitis A outbreak early in the year followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the medium-sized county health department, operating with a staff of approximately 60 full time employees was taxed during these incidents, the dedicated employees at DOH-Citrus honored its mission by providing exemplary service to the community through heightened surveillance, vaccination and testing, all while maintaining the agency’s core programs such as immunizations, STI testing and treatment, prenatal care and family planning, WIC, Environmental Health and Community Health, among many others.
