Florida Brass Ensemble hosted by AMVETS Post 89

More than 30 members of the Florida Brass & Drum Ensemble were hosted recently by AMVET (American Veterans) Post 89 at the National Guard Armory in Crystal River. The ensemble played a wide variety of music including jazz, opera, classical and military marches honoring all the military branches.
Director Marty Angiulli, who in 2013 was inducted into the Buglers Hall of Fame, stated that many of the Brass Band members have been elected to the National Brass Halls of Fame.
Brass technician Larry Pawlowski, who recently retired as band director, was elected to the Buglers Hall of Fame in 2019. Music director and composer Ralph Venezia is also Brass Instructor.
Ensemble members traveled long distances from Miami, Tampa and other states to play for the event. One band member actually flew in to be there.
AMVETS Post 89 commander Lou Ann Braglin thanked the National Guard for the use of the hall and the Young Marines from Crystal River that assisted in setting up the hall to prepare for the event and tearing it down after the event was over.
Braglin also thanked Janet Barek for supervising the concession stand to support the local veterans. The post had a donation jar to help defray band's expenses and an information display to inform the public about their national AMVETS organization which was established in 1947 and the activities of the Beverly Hills post.
