Florida Brass Ensemble hosted by AMVETS Post 89

More than 30 members of the Florida Brass & Drum Ensemble recently played a wide variety of music for the AMVETS Post 89 at the National Guard Armory in Crystal River.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

More than 30 members of the Florida Brass & Drum Ensemble were hosted recently by AMVET (American Veterans) Post 89 at the National Guard Armory in Crystal River. The ensemble played a wide variety of music including jazz, opera, classical and military marches honoring all the military branches.

Director Marty Angiulli, who in 2013 was inducted into the Buglers Hall of Fame, stated that many of the Brass Band members have been elected to the National Brass Halls of Fame.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.