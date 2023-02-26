When: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Avenue, Floral City – 3 miles south of downtown Floral City on US Hwy. 41
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Avenue, Floral City – 3 miles south of downtown Floral City on US Hwy. 41
Cost: Festival Admission is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free
FREE Parking: Attendees are encouraged to utilize the FREE parking available at Citrus County Auditorium located at 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Free shuttle buses from the Auditorium are running all day, both days. To get to the correct parking lot at the Auditorium, follow the signs posted on US Hwy. 41.
Website: www.GoStrawberryFest.com
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.