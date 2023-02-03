The Floral City Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. for a social followed at 11:30 by a member and guest luncheon in the Floral City Community House at the Town Center on Friday, Feb. 10.
Following the luncheon at noon, members will welcome the guest speaker, Mike Weirich representing the TOOFAR Water & Natural Resources Foundation, who are the major advocates for preservation of our Citrus County waterways. Weirich will be talking about our lakes: What is the source of our water? Where does it go? And most important, how can we conserve it?
Weirich is the chairman of TOOFAR’s Lakes Restoration Committee and as of January, he is also president of TOOFAR, a nonprofit organization founded in the early 1990s that has been dedicated to protection Florida’s beautiful waterways. It is located at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness, and all are encouraged to support the foundation. Visit www.facebook.com/toofatfoundation.
On Friday, Jan. 27, a second night meeting of the Garden Club was held. These meetings are being led by First Vice President Marcie Mason as a test to serve those who are unable to attend meetings in the daytime. If these meetings continue to be successful, the cub will make evening meetings permanent to accommodate the community.
A January roadside cleanup was conducted in January, as was a spruce up of the Community Memorial Garden following the freeze at Christmas time.
The Florida Federation of Garden Clubs' State Convention is coming up in April and the Floral City Garden Club is actively contributing to the event which is sponsored by their own District V.
For Horticulture Hits by Horticulture Chair Kathy Lingusky, please visit the website at www.floralcitygardenclub.com and obtain guidelines for gardening this time of year,
The club will be changing their Annual Plant Sale date to Saturday, April 1, at the same location: corner of Marvin and Church Streets at the Church of Christ lot.
The club meets monthly from September through May in the Floral City Community House at the Town Center. The public is welcome to attend the program and meeting at noon. For more information, visit www.floralcitygardenclub.com or contact President Janie Stewart at 954-557-5982lgardenclub.com.
