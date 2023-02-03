CC FC Garden Club art

The Floral City Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. for a social followed at 11:30 by a member and guest luncheon in the Floral City Community House at the Town Center on Friday, Feb. 10.

Following the luncheon at noon, members will welcome the guest speaker, Mike Weirich representing the TOOFAR Water & Natural Resources Foundation, who are the major advocates for preservation of our Citrus County waterways. Weirich will be talking about our lakes: What is the source of our water? Where does it go? And most important, how can we conserve it?

