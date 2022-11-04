For the past 30 years the Floral City Garden Club has been dedicated to decorating the village for the holidays. And for the past 20 of those years, they have turned to large, red, velvet-type bows and greenery to carry out the holiday theme.
Each of those century-old oak trees down Orange Avenue receive red bows. The round-rail fence at the Town Center and the gazebo on the Withlacoochee State Trail are decorated with red bows and greenery. Inspection of the bows for installation on Nov. 29 will take place following the November monthly meeting.
The Garden Cub members and guests will meet at 11 a.m. for a social period on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Community House at the Floral City Town Center. At 11:30 they will enjoy a pitch-in luncheon with food items furnished my attending members. The business meeting and program will follow at noon.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The public is invited to attend a program on Plant Propagation, Seed Harvesting and Seed Storage by club member Marcie Mason. She and the club president will share with the group their success in haversting a number of plants from a private residence in Crystal River.
Some of those donated plants included milkweed, red salvia and yucca. These will be available at the club's Annual Plant Sale in March.
Prior to this monthly meeting, the club will be going on a field trip, Wednesday, Nov. 9, to the home and nursery of well known horticuturist Jane Weber in Marion County. Members and guests will meet in the Town Center parking lot and leave at 9 a.m. for Weber's home.
On Oct. 22 at member Kelley Woods' home, Floral Garden Club members were counted in the 75 people who attended a special memorial service for Carol Wood, who was serving as the Garden Club president at the time of her passing. There were lifelong friends and relatives there from as far away as Colorado and California. It was a very moving tribute to Carol Wood.
Looking ahead again for the holidays, the club will hold another roadside cleanup on Monday, Nov. 28. Participants will meet in the Floral City Town Center Parking Lot at 9 a.m.
Visitors and new community residents are always welcome to attend monthly meetings and join the club. For more information, visit www.floralcitygardenclub.com or call Co-Presidents Janie Stewart at 954-557-5982 or Kelly Wood at 727-487-3713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.