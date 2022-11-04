CC Floral City Garden club photo

The Floral City Garden Club was recently offered some plants by a Crystal River resident and Marcie Mason, Patty Bradley, Maria Konietyko and Janie Stewart (not in photograph) drove across the county to dig up the plants and pot for their annual Plant Sale in March 2023.

 Special to the Chronicle

For the past 30 years the Floral City Garden Club has been dedicated to decorating the village for the holidays. And for the past 20 of those years, they have turned to large, red, velvet-type bows and greenery to carry out the holiday theme.

Each of those century-old oak trees down Orange Avenue receive red bows. The round-rail fence at the Town Center and the gazebo on the Withlacoochee State Trail are decorated with red bows and greenery. Inspection of the bows for installation on Nov. 29 will take place following the November monthly meeting.

