The club will be planning for the Annual Plant Sale at their Friday, March 10, meeting to be held in the Floral City Community House in the Town Center at 11 a.m. social, 11:30 pitch-in-luncheon and noon program and followed by the business meeting.
Past President and District V Director Donna Thomas will present a program on concerning the appropriate plants for gardens and landscaping this time of year.
The club is changing their Annual Plant Sale date to Saturday, April 1, at the same location: corner of Marvin and Church Streets at the Church of Christ Pavilion and Lot. A wide variety of homegrown, nursery and native plants will be available at 9 a.m.
Horticulture Hits by Horticulture Chair Kathy Lingusky, are available with a visit to the club’s website at www.floralcitygardenclub.com. Featured this month are information and photographs for the appropriate milkweed plants to sustain the Monarch butterfly.
The club meets monthly September through May in the Floral City Community House at the Town Center. The public is welcome to attend the program and meeting at noon. For more information visit www.floralcitygardenclub.com or contact President Janie Stewart at 954-557-5982lgardenclub.com.
Marcia Beasley is public relations chair for the Floral City Garden Club.
