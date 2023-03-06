CC Garden clubs art

The club will be planning for the Annual Plant Sale at their Friday, March 10, meeting to be held in the Floral City Community House in the Town Center at 11 a.m. social, 11:30 pitch-in-luncheon and noon program and followed by the business meeting.

Past President and District V Director Donna Thomas will present a program on concerning the appropriate plants for gardens and landscaping this time of year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.