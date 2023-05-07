2023 Winner
Jacob Bemis
Citrus High School
Jacob Bemis has a drive for excellence which has earned him honor roll status every year of his high school career. He has been designated AP Scholar with Distinction and has a high probability of being a National AP Scholar by the end of the year.
This dynamic young man has immersed himself in everything band and chorus related, along with a rigorous academic course load including many AP and honors courses. Jacob has a keen understanding of music theory, instrument pedagogy, conducting methods, dynamic control, piano/accompanist skills and a sheer love of music.
Jacob has held multiple leadership roles throughout his high school journey. He has lettered in band and chorus every year and has served as Brass Lieutenant and is this year’s president of the Citrus High School choral department. He has lead rehearsals, assisted the show choir by leading the instrumentalists and worked with individual singers on their solo and ensemble selections.
Leading a group of peers can be challenging, but Jacob has perfected this task. He knows where to draw the line between friendship and leadership and has empathy for his fellow students. Jacob is truly an amazing leader.
Jacob has accomplished many achievements throughout his high school career. He has accompanied 20 superior performances at district S&E, accompanied 7 superior performances at state S&E, received a superior at state S&E for a horn solo, FMEA All-State Reading Chorus, FMEA All-State High School Jazz Band, accompanied All-County Chorus, varsity letters in both band and chorus as well as the President’s Award.
With close to 200 community service hours, Jacob is a well-rounded individual. His post-secondary plans include attending college to obtain a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He has already been accepted into the University of Florida and University of Miami and is currently awaiting response from several other colleges.
