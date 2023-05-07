2023 Nominee
Olivia Riffe
Crystal River High School
Olivia Riffe is a student that is willing to help anyone with just about anything. She constantly gives uplifting feedback to fellow students about upcoming performances which makes her peers want to do and be their best. She stays after school to fix or create costumes and uniforms that need to be finished.
Olivia is a tech director and the head costume designer for the drama department at Crystal River High School. She is a servant leader, not only delegating tasks but working right along beside her peer to ensure that everything gets finished to her specifications. She helps with both the band and the chorus uniforms as well, ensuring that they are in pristine condition for any performances.
Olivia has received numerous awards for her achievements. In 2021 she received a superior rating for costume construction at the district level for the International Thespians Competition. In 2022 she received an excellent rating for costume construction at the state level. She also received a superior rating and top honors for her make-up design, and a superior rating for her costume design, both at the district level and she will be taking these two events to the state competition later this year. She received excellent ratings for costume construction, ensemble acting, and the one act events all at the district level. She was also awarded the All-Star Actor for the one act event. In 2023, Olivia was selected for the Citrus All-County Chorus where she also received a solo. She also received excellent ratings at Choral MPA in singing and sight-singing. At the 2023 State Thespian Competition, she received a superior for her make-up design and an excellent for her costume design.
Even with the numerous extra-curricular activities on her agenda, Olivia also has a job as a hostess at Chili’s. After completing high school, she plans to attend college and work full-time at Chili’s while attending college. She plans to major in mortuary science and fashion to ultimately become a mortician or costumer for theatre.
