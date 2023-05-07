2023 Nominee
Alexis Rodriguez
Lecanto High School
Alexis Rodriguez is an exceptional citizen with innovation and talent. She is academically strong and has been awarded an AP Scholar with Honor. During her entire high school career, Alexis has maintained honor roll status and has also been a member of the National Honor Society.
Alexis assists others with their classwork both during school and after school as a math tutor. She craves knowledge and uses her extra time for the good of others. Alexis is very reliable and takes the initiative to go the extra mile in her responsibilities as well as her volunteer work.
As a student leader, Alexis is a well-rounded role model for other students. She teamed up with other students as a SALSA Art Camp leader and managed groups of younger students as they worked on various projects. This student excels at academics as well as being a talented artist and an amazing leader.
With almost 300 hours of community service, it is apparent that Alexis serves others by participating in volunteer activities such as: car washes, face painting, Memory Project, Walk for a Cause Cancer Walk and Empty Bowls, and Medshare.
Alexis has received letters for both academics and volleyball. She was the Sunshine state Scholar 2022 Nominee for Excellence in STEM.
After completing high school, Alexis plans to attend a university where she will study mechanical engineering. She will explore different career paths through internships and also plans to study abroad in Spain. Her ultimate goal is to work in the renewable energy field, bringing a creative eye to innovate and change the way the world obtains energy.
