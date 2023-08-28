Natural state

Arkansas, also known as “The Natural State,” is a great destination to consider.

 Courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Tourism

Love hiking in the great outdoors? Enjoy authentic, local cuisine? Get a thrill hurtling down mountain biking trails? Whatever sort of adventure you’re craving, Arkansas, also known as “The Natural State,” is a great destination to consider.

“With wide-open landscapes, an abundance of natural resources, and friendly hospitality, an Arkansas trip is unlike any other,” says Shealyn Sowers, chief of communications, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.