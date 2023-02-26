Local sources indicate that the 1st Annual Strawberry Festival was held in March of 1988. By its 3rd anniversary, when the Chamber became involved with its production, the festival had grown large enough to move from the original location, in the Ferris Grove lot, to Floral Park where it has been held every year since 1990.
Looking at the history of Ferris Groves, in 1925 L.G. Doc Ferris brought plans of a golf course community on Duval Island in Floral City. According to Ferris Groves, that plan fell through with a crash of Florida’s real estate market, and not one to give up easily, Doc shifted into citrus farming and history was made. Through many trials and tribulations, Ferris Groves has continued to grow and evolve over the decades continuing to produce, depending on the season, Navel and Valencia oranges, Ruby Red grapefruit, Fall Glow tangerines, blueberries, and of course our very own strawberries! Most recently, Ferris Groves has partnered with the University of Florida to begin growing white strawberries!
