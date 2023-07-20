The Female Veterans Network has established a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising at least $8,000 for a Hernando member who is a Korean War-era veteran and who cannot afford to get her house painted and the windows reglazed.
At their first meeting in their new home at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto earlier this month, the network’s board approved setting up the account for this veteran in her late 80s.
A letter to members and others states that the woman was unable to keep up the maintenance on her home after her husband “suffered a series of debilitating strokes and our member became his fulltime caretaker.”
The husband now has passed away and “the home’s lack of regular maintenance is critical,” according to the letter.
The woman cannot do the work herself and “her husband’s illness depleted her savings, leaving her barely scraping by on a modest income,” the letter states.
The network has sought help from grants and local assistance programs, but so far, has not been successful, according to the letter.
Professional painting and glazing estimates are about $8,000, the letter reads.
The Network urges members to contribute and to share the information with friends, family, and others via Facebook and other social media, or by text, email, and/or other means. The public is urged to do the same. The GoFundMe page link is: https://gofund.me/7a08ee2b.
