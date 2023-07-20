The Female Veterans Network has established a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising at least $8,000 for a Hernando member who is a Korean War-era veteran and who cannot afford to get her house painted and the windows reglazed.

At their first meeting in their new home at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto earlier this month, the network’s board approved setting up the account for this veteran in her late 80s.

