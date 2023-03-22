Factors to consider before renovating a driveway

Driveways are oft-overlooked components of home exteriors. But driveways provide functionality and points of egress to a home. Industry experts estimate that a new driveway costs between $5,000 and $7,000, though the price will vary based on the materials homeowners choose and the square footage of the driveway.
When deciding whether or not to renovate their driveways, homeowners can review these considerations.
Materials
Driveways can be made from a variety of materials, even grass or soil. The following are some driveway materials homeowners may choose from:
Repair or replace?
Nearly any size crack can be patched with concrete or cold-patch asphalt, or specialty materials, according to This Old House, an online home improvement resource. Repairing and resealing a driveway can help prolong its longevity. Plus, this is a more cost-effective option for homeowners on a budget who want to improve curb appeal and safety.
Large holes or unsightly damage may require a driveway replacement. This also will be the case if a homeowner hopes to expand the driveway. Replacing a driveway requires a time commitment. The existing driveway needs to be demolished and removed. The ground underneath typically is smoothed and tamped down. Substrate or wire mesh also may be installed. After the new material is laid, there may be a period of time for settling and curing, during which use of the driveway is prohibited.
DIY or professional?
While sealing and minor repairs generally can be handled by a homeowner who has researched the process, large repairs or driveway replacements should be left to professionals for the best results. Driveway slope needs to be considered for proper rain runoff, and the professional will understand the thickness and preparatory steps necessary to ensure driveway durability. Installation of a heated driveways requires a specific skill set and this is a job best left to professional driveway contractors.
Driveway enhancements
The options do not end with the driveway material. There are other ways to boost aesthetics.
Illumination: Homeowners can install recessed LED lights into the driveway to define the edges and add aesthetic appeal.
Stamped texture: Homeowners opting for the affordability of concrete can ask for a stamped design that mimics the look of stone or pavers.
Gates: One doesn’t have to live in an exclusive community to have their property enhanced by gates. Gates can give a home a distinguished look.
Edging: Driveways can be edged with another material to create definition between the driveway and lawn, or to provide the perfect spots to plant beds.
Driveway renovations can add curb appeal and improve the functionality of a home.
