The last year has been hard, says the Rev. Luz Lecour of Unity of Citrus County.
“We’re trying to get back to a normal that is no longer a normal,” she said.
“People have lost relatives. There’s kind of a feeling of just not connecting with joy,” she said.
Unity would like to help out by offering a humor concert for the public at noon, Feb. 5, at the church, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto, featuring humorist and singer/songwriter Greg Tamblyn of Nashville.
Tamblyn’s comedic songs include such titles as “Analog Brain in a Digital World,” “I’d Like to Be the Man My Dog Thinks I Am,” and “The Shootout at the I’m OK, You’re OK Corral.”
On his website, gregtamblyn.com, you can hear some of his songs, as well as such stories as “Atilla the Gate Agent.” More of his work is available on YouTube.
He not only writes and performs his own songs and stories, but has written songs for other performers. He also is a motivational speaker and offers humor workshops for people to learn how to add a little more levity into their lives and those of others.
Cashbox Magazine named his record, “It’s Another Joyful Elvis Presley Christmas,” the “Christmas Single of the Year.”
Unity Worldwide Ministries has awarded him its Grace Note Award for Lifetime Achievement in Positive Music.
Lecour said she heard Tamblyn at a Unity convention, the first since COVID put a damper on meetings.
The Unity representatives were “delighted to see each other and be in each other’s company,” she said. Tamblyn “added to the joy,” she said, and she decided to find out if he travels to Florida. He does.
So, now he’s coming to Unity.
Tickets for the humor concert are $13 and can be purchased at https://secure.myvanco.com/YJ4F/campaign/C-13DG4.
Tamblyn also will be the guest speaker at Unity’s 10:30 a.m. service on Feb. 5. The church’s phone number is: 352-746-1270. The website is unityofcitrus.org.
