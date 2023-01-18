Rosemary Barnes of Inverness likes shadow boxes. She can fashion one for you with herons, pelicans, flamingoes, or manatees, if you’re seeking a Florida motif.
But if a more generalized theme suits you, she can offer you flowers, butterflies, cardinals, and even ambulances. Her brother is a paramedic and she once customized a shadow box with an ambulance for him.
Tell Barnes what you’d like to see in a shadow box, and she’ll create one for you. Or choose from the ones she’ll have on display Feb. 11 at the Citrus County Craft Council’s
“Cupid’s Showcase” arts and crafts show at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
The show is free and is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Barnes told how she purchases her cardstock pictures online, as well as the plastic shadow box frames.
She’ll arrange the pictures four to a box while she puts her feet up, welcomes one of her three cats to cozy up on her lap, and watches old movies, she said.
“It’s relaxing,” she said.
Her cats include Jack, Missy and Jerry.
Her movies might range from Hallmark Channel offerings, to films from the 1940s and ‘50s, featuring actors who’ve passed into heaven’s giant amphitheater.
Barnes, a native of Maryland, said she’s always been crafty.
As a child, she would visit her father’s sister in Florida and her aunt would say, “Come here. We’re going to make this,” Barnes said.
And they would create all sorts of craft projects.
Barnes said years ago, she created “Spring,” “Summer,” “Fall,” and “Winter” shadow boxes. And they were hanging on her bedroom wall.
One day, Barnes’ cousin visited and said, “We’ve got to make some money.”
Her cousin proposed the women create craft items, and her cousin decided to put lights inside wine bottles.
Barnes didn’t feel drawn to lighted bottles. But as she was lying on her bed, she glanced at her four-season shadow boxes.
And then she knew that shadow boxes might provide her a path to creativity – and some extra cash.
That was eight or nine years ago, and Barnes has been a shadow box designer ever since.
She not only participates in the Craft Council’s shows but also frequently can be found at the Market at the Depot in Inverness on the first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of her work is displayed at Cozy Cottage Boutique, 4445 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness.
And if there’s a shadow box you’d like but that doesn’t appear to be in Barnes’ inventory, she’s happy to help you out.
“I have a sign that says, ‘If you don’t see it, I’ll make it,’” she said.
