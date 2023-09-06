What the world could use now is a little flower power, according to herbalist and Bach flower remedy practitioner John Frieden.
He's speaking about the Bach alternative healing practice to treat negative emotions Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto.
According to Frieden of Citrus Springs, the Bach flower remedy practice uses 38 flower extracts from such plants as clematis, gentian, and holly. The remedies are fashioned to treat, respectively, such emotional states as dreaminess and lack of interest in the present; discouragement and despondency; and enviousness, jealousy, and feelings of hatred.
While herbs address mental and physical conditions, flowers zero in on emotional states, Frieden said.
The 38 flower remedies were developed by Dr. Edward Bach, an English physician, who worked at a London homeopathic hospital and developed some homeopathic treatments. Homeopathy is the belief that "like treats like," Frieden explained. For example, if you had an itch, you might use a very diluted tincture made from poison ivy to treat it.
In its entry about homeopathy, Wikipedia states, "All relevant scientific knowledge about physics, chemistry, biochemistry and biology contradicts homeopathy."
Bach eventually became convinced that people's unbalanced emotional states contributed to their illnesses and explored the English countryside, seeking plants that might help. He believed flowers were the key.
He started collecting dew from flowers that had spent time in the sun. When collecting dew proved impractical, he started exposing flowers to sunlight while they floated in spring water.
He would make a tincture of the flower-and-sun-exposed water, adding brandy to preserve the mixture. Bach lived from 1886 to 1936. There still is a Bach Centre in England that trains people about Bach flower remedies. The remedies also continue to be manufactured.
Frieden explained he's been an herbalist since 1982. He's also been a paramedic, nursing assistant, machinist, machine maintenance technician, and a flight attendant for an international charter company that mostly shuttled military personnel back and forth.
"We brought soldiers home," he said.
Frieden also served as a flight services manager and a bus driver, among other pursuits. Born in Boston, he left on a plane for Amsterdam when he was 18 and traveled in Europe. He attended college in Hawaii and served in the Army for seven years. He lived in Israel for 12 years and found life there "very intense. I have a love/hate relationship with it," he said. "War was looming 24/7."
He was trained at Dominion Herbal College in Burnaby, British Columbia. He discovered a book about Bach's flower remedies in a person's library and decided this discovery "was not happenstance," he said.
Frieden sent to England for the remedies.
At the time, he had some decisions to make, and "I had a fear about making a commitment," he said.
After the remedies arrived, he took them, and within two to three days, "I was a calm lake," he said. "I could see clearly."
Frieden not only committed to the course of action about which he was worried, but also started to realize that committing to study the flower remedies might not be a bad idea.
A booklet, "The 38 Flower Remedies: An Introduction & Guide to Flower Remedies," explains Bach divided the 38 remedies into seven groups of treatments for: fear; uncertainty; insufficient interest in present circumstances; loneliness; oversensitivity to influences and ideas; despondency or despair; and over-care for the welfare of others.
The booklet discusses each of the 38 plants and how it can address a specific emotional state.
For example, wild rose, the booklet states, "is indicated for those who are resigned to an unpleasant situation, whether illness, a monotonous life or uncongenial work. They do not complain and are too apathetic to get well, change their occupation or enjoy simple pleasures."
However, those who use a wild rose remedy may find they take "a lively interest in life, work and the world in general. Resignation gives way to ambition and a sense of purpose, good health and enjoyable friendships," according to the booklet.
Frieden, who does consultations with people who think they might benefit from the flower remedies, said he'll start by asking them what they are challenged by right now and try to find a remedy that might address the issue. He is not a mental health therapist and will suggest a person get counseling if he feels that might help, he said.
He said he's seen the remedies help both people and animals, so he's convinced there's more than a placebo effect at work.
Asked what he thinks might help America, when it is so politically divided, he suggested holly might be a remedy for hatred and willow for resentment.
"We need compassion for each other," he said. "We need to love each other."
When a person takes the flower remedies, he or she also needs to work on himself or herself, according to Frieden.
"Part of the work is your work," he said. "It's a daily checking in with your emotions. It becomes a meditation, a prayer almost, a spirit change. It can be life-cracking."
To reach Frieden, email bachremediesnw@gmail.com or call 352-322-6677.
