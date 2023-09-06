john frieden

John Frieden of Citrus Springs, at a table at the Front Porch in Dunnellon, shows some of the material he has about Bach flower remedies, including handouts, booklets, a wheel that helps determine which remedy to use for which emotional condition, and some of the remedies. He will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Unity of Citrus County in Lecanto.

 Margo Wilson / Chronicle Correspondent

What the world could use now is a little flower power, according to herbalist and Bach flower remedy practitioner John Frieden.

He's speaking about the Bach alternative healing practice to treat negative emotions Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto.

