Unity of Citrus County's Woodview Players will present the musical "Godspell" in September and auditions will be held Tuesday, May 30, and Thursday, June 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. both days.
"Godspell" will be on stage at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness from Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.
All roles are open for the performance. Details are:
- For the musical audition: Please prepare a 60- to 90-second memorized song in a contemporary Broadway style. An accompanist will be available; please bring sheet music in the correct key. Bring a headshot and resume, if available. A speaker will be available for those using a track.
- For the dance audition: A short dance will be taught at the audition. Dance shoes are recommended and closed-toe shoes are required. No flip flops.
Video auditions are allowed but are not preferred. They must be submitted to doxey58@earthlink.net by 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Videos should include a 60- to 90-second vocal audition. Please include full contact information and any conflicts.
Director/music director is Jacki Scott. Lori Kohan is choreographer. For more information, contact Scott at 352-212-1746 or jacki.scott@unityofcitrus.org.
