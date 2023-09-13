The Woodview Players will stage "Godspell" beginning with a show tonight, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
The musical will continue with performances on Sept. 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., as well as afternoon shows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24. Tickets are $20, available from www.valerietheatre.org.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
"Godspell the Musical," now considered by many to be a classic, is being bought to vibrant life by the Woodview Players. With Jacki Scott as musical director and Lori Kohan as choreographer, this cast shares the cultural diversity of the show's origins in Brooklyn, New York.
Come and participate as the music and songs of Stephen Schwartz from a bygone age reverberate within the walls of the beautifully refurbished Valerie Theatre. Purchase your tickets today at www.ValerieTheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.