CC Godspell Audition Flyer

“Godspell” will be on stage at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness from Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17. Auditions will be next week, May 30 and June 1.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Woodview Players will stage "Godspell" beginning with a show tonight, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness.

The musical will continue with performances on Sept. 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., as well as afternoon shows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24. Tickets are $20, available from www.valerietheatre.org.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.