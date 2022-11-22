Need a hand-turned wooden bowl or carved spoon? Or how about a wooden fish or songbird, or a wooden clown, Santa, or cane as a holiday gift for your family, friends, or yourself?
You can find all manner of wood creations, as well as the wood and tools to fashion them, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the annual holiday show of the Nature Coast Carving Club.
The event, featuring 12 carvers selling their work and offering demonstrations, is at the TOO FAR Water & Natural Resource Foundation, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Admission is $2.
Raffles for two wood-carved nativity scenes are planned, and door prizes will be awarded.
President of the club, Jack Murphy, and past president, David Melton, said the show is the club’s first holiday fair since COVID.
The 60-member club also held a spring show this year.
Founded in 1994 by 10 members after some carvers had been informally gathering at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness, the club had grown to over 100 members by 2005.
Murphy and Melton said the club has both male and female members, as well as about a dozen youth.
Club members meet to carve Mondays from noon to 3 p.m. at the Loyal Order of Moose club in Homosassa, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd; Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. at the TOO FAR building; and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nature Coast Carving Club’s Hideaway at 1450 E. Fletcher St. in Hernando.
The monthly business meeting is the first Friday of the month from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness, 1511 Druid Road.
Murphy said there’s usually a show-and-tell of carvings at the business meetings.
Melton, whose specialty is carving songbirds and turning wood into bowls and other objects, said he finds carving “relaxing. It’s almost an obsession. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Nature Coast Carving Club is a social club, Murphy and Melton said. They welcome anyone of any skill level, including those without skills. Club members will teach beginners.
Melton said the first thing they teach new learners is “how to not cut yourself.”
And, he said, members “are not afraid to share our secrets.”
The hardest thing about carving, he said, is “being afraid you’ll make a mistake.”
But, as he pointed out, if you do make a mistake, you always can trim the wood down to a smaller-sized figure.
Members like Murphy have won several world carving competitions, and Murphy and Melton said members frequently win Citrus County Fair competitions.
Melton said it can take 25 or more hours to carve a bird like a cardinal. First, the shape needs to be cut from the wood, using a pattern. Then the bird needs to be smoothed and shaped and the feathers carved or burned in. Next, the bird is painted. For a bird or other creation destined for competition, it can take 100 or more hours to complete the work.
Nature Coast carvers use knives, gouges (chisels), power carvers, Dremels, micro-carvers, Foredom power carvers, and wood-burners as tools. Chainsaw wood carving is not represented.
Club members also carve and do not whittle. Murphy and Melton explained that whittlers carve an object from a piece of wood.
Carvers use a pattern to cut out a shape and then trim away the excess and carve details, like feathers, into the piece.
The Nature Coast carvers have used their skills to create art and useful wood items for the community.
They’ve carved Florida animals and shorebirds for a mosaic that’s to the left of the boat ramp at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. They’ve built a bookshelf and magazine rack for Citrus Libraries and purchased woodcarving books for the mobile library.
Before COVID, they demonstrated how to carve at the branch libraries and at the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
They’ve fashioned and donated more than 500 wooden plaques and almost 100 canes to area organizations, who’ve given them to veterans.
For the holiday show, visitors will be able to purchase wood animals; birds; caricatures – such as golfers and clowns; Christmas tree ornaments and Santas; canes; wood-turned items; wooden spoons; tools; books; and wood.
For more information about the club, see its Facebook page or call Murphy at 352-637-5398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.