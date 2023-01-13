“The Women of Sugarmill Woods are ‘On Course for Scholarships’ with their 26th annual golf tournament coming up Monday, Feb. 27,” said Mary Kay Verkenness, who is co-chairing this event with Monta Burnett.
Verkenness has chaired the Women of Sugarmill Woods’ Schoolastic Golf Tournament for the past nine years and will pass on the chairmanship to Burnett, who is a co-chair this year.
The popular tournament is open to both men and women and teams can be mixed. It will take place at the Sugarmill Woods Golf & Country Club.
Cost is $80 per golfer and includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and prizes. There are also raffles and lots of fun to be had. Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m.
It’s a scramble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Deadline to sign up for the tournament is Feb. 18.
Individuals and teams can sign up.
“If you don’t have a team, we will put you on a team,” said Burnett. “We will also be selling golf caps, golf visors and shirts.
“Massage students from Withlacoochee Technical College will be on site to give free chair massages before the tournament begins,” added Burnett.
“Over the years, the club has raised well over $1 million for Citrus County, with approximately $800,000 going to scholarships,” said Verkenness.
“They have given 500 individual scholarships, donated about $44,000 to Take Stock in Children and support Withlacoochee Technical College as well as Homosassa Elementary’s Accelerated Reader Program,” she added.
The WSW is a 501(c)(3) organization and awards scholarships every spring to Citrus County students. In 2022, with monies from their fashion show and the tourney, they donated $25,900.
Last year’s recipients received 11 one-time $1,500 scholarships to students from county high schools; $1,400 went to the College of Central Florida Women of Sugarmill Woods Endowment Scholarship to a county high school student; $1,500 went to Withlacoochee Technical College from the WSW Endowment fund for Adult Students; $4,000 went to the Jeanne Balmer Take Stock in Children Scholarship Fund and $2,500 went to the Homosassa Elementary School for the Accelerated Reader Program.
The scholarships are awarded in April and scholarship applications are due by Feb. 27. Applications for scholarships can be obtained at the Citrus County high school guidance offices.
The WSW has existed since 1985, begun with a few women wanting to give back to Citrus County, and continues with the same mission today. The first scholarships were given in 1986.
Members of the committee who host this yearly tournament are: Monta Burnett, Mary Kay Verkeness, Elaine Floch, Kristie Bonino, Karen McCollum, Judy Krencis, Pat Thompson, Sharon Angelillo, President Becky Jones, Jeanne Warde, Cindy Luciani, Judy Hill, Gail Delprete, Maribeth Myer, Bonnie Teska, Patti Welsh, Sandy Randell, Blossom DeYoung and Laura Frederick.
“I believe that people come to our tournament to support scholarships to the deserving students of Citrus County. Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance and financial need. It’s all about the kids!,” said Verkenness.
Verkenness acknowledged the overwhelming amount of sponsors that generously contribute to the Schoolastic tournament who help raise funds for scholarships.
“We are blessed to have such generous businesses and individuals here in Citrus County, they really make a big difference in how much money we give to students,” Verkenness said.
For more information, contact Monta Burnett at montapiacentza@yahoo.com or call 727-831 8201, or contact Mary Kay Verkennes at 218-820 4049.
