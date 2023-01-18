Could you use some glycerin soap with a slice of gourd tucked inside to serve as an exfoliant? How about a bird fashioned from PVC pipes? Or maybe some yard art assembled from old wine bottles and fine china?
If necessity or curiosity gets the best of you, drop by the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop in Dunnellon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 for the Winter Makers Market, when about 20 artisans show off their wares and their skills.
And to help establish a tranquil mood for visiting craft connoisseurs, harpist Terri Miller of Gainesville will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, and guitarist Barry Denham will play from noon to 2 p.m.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Grumbles House owner Nancy Myers said this is the third Makers Market. They started when some of the crafts people who rent space in the room of the Grumbles House that’s dubbed “Artisan Corner” or who’ve taught classes there suggested an outdoor event.
Some of the artists participating are returning from previous Makers Markets and some are new, Myers said.
One of the vendors is a man who makes his own marina sauce, which he invites visitors to sample, along with meatballs. Another vendor will offer baked goods.
Then there’s a woman who makes macramé plant hangars, and another who covers rope baskets in fabric. A woman welder creates large metal flowers, and there’s a woman who does epoxy pour art.
Myers said there will be another Maker's Market on March 25 with a focus on spring.
The Makers Markets are not the only creative outreach the Grumbles House does in Dunnellon.
Myers mentioned the “Garden Groupies” events held at 10:30 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, when Marion County Master Gardeners speak on an array of topics.
On Jan. 24, the topic is “Gardening With Camellias,” and on Feb. 28 the topic is “Spring Vegetable Gardening.”
There’s also a talk on March 4 at 10:30 a.m. on “Micro Drip Irrigation,” and a talk on April 19 at 10:30 a.m. during Earth Week by Water Resources Agent Gabriel Vicari of the Marion County Extension office of the University of Florida and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Myers said she and her husband and co-owner, Dr. William Dane Myers – a Dunnellon dentist – like to host a variety of events at the Grumbles House because “We kind of like to be a little bit of a community center.”
The Winter Makers Market will be in back of the Grumbles House on the lawn and in the parking lot of Cedar Street Boutique, 11875 Cedar St., Dunnellon. The Grumbles House, the Cedar Street Boutique and Sweetie’s Café, which are adjacent to each other, open at 10 a.m.
For information, call the Grumbles House, 352-465-1460, see its website: grumbleshouseantiques.com, or see its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.