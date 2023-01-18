Could you use some glycerin soap with a slice of gourd tucked inside to serve as an exfoliant? How about a bird fashioned from PVC pipes? Or maybe some yard art assembled from old wine bottles and fine china?

If necessity or curiosity gets the best of you, drop by the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop in Dunnellon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 for the Winter Makers Market, when about 20 artisans show off their wares and their skills.

