Community Band to offer 'Potpourri'
The Nature Coast Community Band, under the baton of conductor Kathy Thompson, will present "Music Potpourri" at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. the concerts are free.
Saturday's presentation will be at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. Sunday's concert will be at Seven Rivers Church, 4221 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
Grab your mom and set your sights on spring when the Citrus County Craft Council presents May Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Plantation on Crystal River.
There will be free raffle tickets for both attendees and their moms when each accompanies the other. The raffle benefits the Young Marines.
The show is the day before Mother's Day, and there are plenty of potential Mother's Day gifts such as jewelry, hand-cut cards, painted handbags, and artificial flowers that are scented.
For those who want to spruce up their gardens for spring, there will be bird baths, sculptures made from glass bowls and bottles, decorative shovels, and solar windchimes that light up.
Other crafts include wreaths, candles, wooden bowls, and animals created from gourds and from copper.
The May Fest will be in two buildings at the Plantation. Parking and admission are free. The Plantation is at 9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River. For more information about the show and Craft Council, see the council's website: www.citruscountycraft.com.
Public invited to evening with authors
Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery will present “Writing on the Rainbow: An Evening With Area Authors,” May 12 at 7 p.m. at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon.
Those featured include president of the gallery, Amy Peters Wood, reading from her book about sailing around the world with her husband in a hand-built boat.
Also speaking is Betty Jean Steinshouer, an author, actress, and literary historian.
Mary Lu Scholl, an author of cozy mysteries in which the violence is minimal, and “brozies,” which have a male sleuth, will also speak.
Moderating the session is Margo Wilson, gallery member, Citrus County Chronicle correspondent, and author of the novel, “The Main Ingredient.”
A donation of $5 is requested. Tickets are available at the gallery, by phoning 352-445-8547 during business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or online at www.rainbowspringsart.com.
Attend a Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament
VFW Post 8189 Auxiliary is hosting a Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament beginning at noon on May 13, at 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Advance tickets are $30. Tickets at the door are $40. Prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There will be food available for purchase.
Proceeds from the tournament will allow the VFW Auxiliary to continue to support veterans and the community.
Sci-fi on stage with ‘radio’ shows
Lewis and Young Entertainment presents at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness three live, onstage, science fiction “radio” shows, “The Black Door,” “If You Was a Moklin,” and “The Trap.” Show times are 7 p.m. May 12 and 2 p.m. May 13.
The three-play production, offered as “The Spring of Sci Fi,” also will feature live, acted commercials for local businesses.
“The Black Door” is an adventure story about dogmen.
“If You Was a Moklin” is about a planet where evolution occurs as parents choose which traits to bestow upon their offspring. And the inhabitants of this planet love humans, so the Moklins start becoming more and more human.
In “The Trap,” an alien wants to get rid of his wife and teletransports her to Earth. Meanwhile, two Earthlings who have been drinking are out hunting. And they stumble upon the alien wife.
Tickets are $15 and are available at www.lyeusa.com, or at www.valerietheatre.org. They also are available at the Valerie Theatre box office, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before the show.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. For general questions, call 352-341-7850.
Battle of the Creggs/Craigs Community Blood Drive
Come join the first ever Battle of the Creggs/Craigs LifeSouth Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12, at 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
This fun and friendly competition will feature Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton leading “Team Let It Flow” versus Citrus County Fire Chief Craig Stevens leading “Team Chaos Coordinators.” Come out to donate, pick which team you will be supporting and save three lives. All donors will receive a $25 e-gift card, a LifeSouth T-shirt and cookout lunch.
