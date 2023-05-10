CC Cast of spring of sci fi at Valerie

From left, back row, Mario Wilson, Rachel Vazquez and Freedom, and front row, from left, Harry Lewis and Rex Young, rehearse at Cady’s Cafe in Inverness for their May 12-13 show that’s at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness. “The Spring of Sci Fi” production features three plays produced as if they were part of a radio show.

 Chronicle file photo

Community Band to offer 'Potpourri'

The Nature Coast Community Band, under the baton of conductor Kathy Thompson, will present "Music Potpourri" at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14. the concerts are free.

