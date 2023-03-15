Saturday, March 18
Shrimpapalooza!
For information about Homosassa's annual Shrimpapalooza! celebration, see page A1 in today's Chronicle.
Leprechaun Limerick Loxodrome
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents A Leprechaun Limerick Loxodrome- a free event for kids on Saturday, March 18. This is a St. Paddy's Day search that takes place at the museum recommended for kids ages 5 and up with a prize at the end.
Choose a quest time with one of the staff between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when you preregister over the phone. To sign up, call 352-341-6428. Children must be supervised for the duration of the program. Plan for an hour to complete your quest.
Meet at The Old Courthouse Museum at the start time you were given. The museum is in the Old Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Rainbow Springs Art Festival
The annual Rainbow Springs Art Festival, featuring nearly 40 area artists, is set for March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Cedar Street in Downtown Dunnellon.
Food vendors, music and art, ranging from photography to painting, sculpted drywall to jewelry, will be available. A raffle benefits two arts scholarships and the festival helps support the nonprofit Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon Gallery.
The gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Contact 352-445-8547, rsacoop2016@gmail.com, or www.rainbowspringsart.com.
13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap
The 13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap meet will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness, on Lake Henderson.
Join for good music, food, door prizes and great cars. Pre-registration is $15 and registration at the show will be $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Display-only cars (not judged) will be $10.
The show will be hosted by the Citrus MOPARS car club and Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Lots of awards based on a judging process will be presented around 2 p.m. Bring a fire extinguisher for an extra score.
For more information, call Ken McNally at 352-249-7225 or Mike Bonadonna at 352-341-1019.
Sunday, March 19
Knights of Columbus breakfast
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfasts from 8:30-10:30 a.m. the third Sunday of each month.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular and decaf coffee; cost is $8.
The church is at 4301 W, Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church. Open to the public.
The money made from the breakfasts goes to support the community, and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter.
Beverly Hills Craft Fair
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be holding a Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
This is a fundraiser for the Beverly Hills Civic Association, a nonprofit, and all proceeds go to benefit the local residents and services in the area of the civic association.
Paul Simon on stage in Homosassa
Internationally acclaimed pianist, humorist and entertainer Peter Simon will take the stage at Homosassa First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The concert is the final offering for the season for the church Arts Council’s Music Series.
Among his offerings, Simon performs a one-man dramatic play on life and music of Franz Liszt, “Franz Liszt Live!” He also does a solo church program, “The Spiritual Music of the Great Composers.” He is a missionary for music in schools and master class instructor.
The public is invited to the concert at the church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. General admission is $15; reserved seating is $20.
For tickets and more information, call the church at 352-628-4083 or Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or Karen Kline at 352-382-7263.
Saturday & Sunday, March 18 & 19
2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Orchid Show & Sale "Orchid Puzzles" will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, March 18 and 19, located at the VFW Post 8681, 18940 Drayton St., Spring Hill.
It is an AOS judged show with hundreds of beautiful orchids on display. Raffles every hour. Entrance fee is $3.
