This final February 2023 weekend offers a varied slate of activities for residents and visitors of Citrus County. Here are a few suggestions:
'Guys and Dolls'
The Valerie Players are filling the stage at the Valerie Theatre with the musical dazzler, “Guys and Dolls,” running through Feb. 26.
Based on some short stories by author Damon Runyon, “Guys and Dolls” opened on Broadway in 1950, won a Tony Award for Best Musical, and was chosen for the 1951 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Tickets for “Guys and Dolls” are available at www.valerietheatre.org and are $25 general admission and $20 for children 18 and younger. The show continues Feb. 24-25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. Call 352-341-7850.
'The Robin Hood Caper'
A comic treatment of the Robin Hood theme of robbing the rich to give to the poor opens next Friday at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills.
“The Robin Hood Caper” by Fred Carmichael tells about four senior citizens—actually retired crooks—who meet semi-annually to report to each other their good works within a private club called “Charities Anonymous.”
The play opens Friday, Feb. 24, and runs weekends through March 12. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $21 and are available online at artcentertheatre.org or through the box office located on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills.
'Bunco on the Bayou'
Join the Citrus Hills Women's Club Friday, Feb. 24, for a fun afternoon of “tossing the dice” playing bunco at the Beverly Hills Lions Club. This year the theme is “Bunco on the Bayou.”
With every toss of the dice, with every tease and witty retort, it becomes clear that bunco is not just about racking up the most points, but also about friendships and laughter.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with play from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. There will be cash prizes, raffle items and Share the Wealth. Suggested donation for play is $25 per person. Walk in registration is welcomed at the door pending seat availability.
For more information, call Mary Lou at 978-590-3630 or Sharon at 408-390-9527. Proceeds from this event benefit CHWC's scholarship and charity funds.
'It's All About the Cause’
The third annual "It's All About the Cause" Mini Cancer Walk is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the square in Crystal River.
There's a day of fun events lined up. This is a day to honor cancer survivors and remember those that have been lost. It is free to attend, but a $20 donation is requested for the walk and includes a T-shirt.
Cancer survivors, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/survivor-registration. Walkers, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/walker-registration.
Onsite registration/check-in will begin at 3 p.m. Walkers will begin at 4 p.m. from Town Square to Fort Island and return on a designated route (three miles total).
They will hold a special Light the Way of Hope Luminaria ceremony at 7 p.m. in Town Square. Guests may purchase a luminaria bag at the event in honor or in memory of a loved one who has battled cancer.
Ladies of the Elks Flea Market
The Ladies of the Elks' annual LOE Flea Market will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
There is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture. Proceeds will go to local charities.
Take Stock Cornhole Tournament
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County will host its inaugural Cornhole Tournament from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club to raise money for scholarships for students in Citrus County.
They are looking for teams to participate in the tournament. The fee is $65 per team. To sign up or for more information, email Krista at kristad1127@gmail.com or call 352-344-0855.
TOO FAR Low Country Boil, Live Country Music
Boiled shrimp, potatoes, sausage and more will be scooped onto the plates of hungry eaters at a fundraising dinner sponsored by TOO FAR Natural Resources on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the club’s headquarters building at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
A group of “jammers” who meet regularly at the club will provide live music during the dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Advance tickets at $20 each. Tickets can be reserved by calling 352-634-4216.
African American Read-In
The College of Central Florida Wilton Simpson Campus in Lecanto invites the public to the 15th annual African American Read-In from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
This event at the Learning and Conference Center on the College of Central Florida's Citrus Campus is an annual celebration of African American contributions to our literary heritage, held each year during Black History Month.
Ziggy's Haven Open House
Support your local parrots, macaws, and cockatoos Sunday, Feb. 26, at the 20th anniversary celebration of Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary in Inverness. Meet some of the nearly 300 tropical birds and other feathered friends who make their home at Ziggy's and join the festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility, 80 N. Florida Ave.
The day includes talks about bird nutrition and veterinary care. Some youth volunteers will speak about bird recall - how to summon who has flown off. Food vendors serving human food will be onsite, as will be toy vendors for birds.
Call 352-419-4086 or see Ziggy's website: www.ziggyshaven.com.
