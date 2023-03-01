The first weekend in March begins with sunshine and song, as well as laugh-out-loud theater and ticky trays. And, of course, the 36th annual Strawberry Festival in Floral Park, Floral City.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Floral Park is on U.S. 41, 3 miles south of downtown Floral City toward Brooksville.
Admission is $5 per adult and children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Free parking is available at the Citrus County Auditorium, 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, by the fairgrounds. Free shuttle service to the festival.
Visit www.gostrawberryfest.com for more information on activities.
Here is a rundown of other options for the weekend:
Movie Night, Market
Movie Night in the Park, March 3, will be hosted by the City of Inverness and the Key Training Center. "Space Jam" will be on the big screen at Liberty Park, showtime at 6:45 pm.
Free admission, bring your chairs and blankets, food vendors will be available.
Also, come check out Market at the Depot in downtown Inverness on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 9 a.m. Shop for fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass-fed beef from a local cattle ranch and of course our jams, jellies, repurposed furniture, plants and our local artisans and crafts. Live music with Tommy Z from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Depot Pavilion is at 300 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-3913.
'Music Around the World'
The Nature Coast Community Band takes the stage March 4 and March 5 to transport music lovers around the world in a symphonic journey, under the baton of Conductor Kathy Thompson.
“Music Around the World” will be staged at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Seven Rivers Church at 4221 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto will host the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
All NCCB concerts are free.
'The Robin Hood Caper'
“The Robin Hood Caper” is currently on stage at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills weekends through March 12.
It is a play full of comic tom foolery as a retired crook, Flora Langley, and three of her senior scam accomplices hold their semi-annual meeting at her nephew’s home for a meeting of their private club, “Charities Anonymous.”
It’s a rollicking, laugh-out-loud play that everyone will enjoy from the comfortable stadium seating in the theater. Show times Friday/Saturday are 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 each and can be purchase online at Artcentertheatre.org.
The Art Center complex is on the corner of Norvell Bryant Highway and 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. It is a campus of two buildings: a state-of-the-art Community Theatre and the Art and Education Building for Visual and Photographic Arts. For more information about other events, visit www/artcenterofcitruscounty.org.
'Mysteries in March'
Join the actors of Lewis and Young Entertainment who will perform three old-time radio plays in their production of “The Mysteries in March” at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square.
Tickets are $15, or $10 for Citrus County Historical Society members.
Chili Cookoff in Homosassa
VFW Post 8189 Riders Group is having its inaugural Chili Cookoff at 4 p.m. on March 4, located at 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
Bring your own special chili. Entry fee is $10. First place prize is $200, second place prize is $100 and third place prize is $50.
Any questions can be directed to Shelly at 727-902-5482. This is a fundraising event that helps support their core programs and allows them to make a difference for veterans and the community.
Crystal Oaks Tricky Tray
Crystal Oaks Civic Association will host its annual Tricky Tray Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. Doors open at 11 a.m. Drawing is at 1 p.m. Located at 4958 W. Crystal Oaks Drive, Lecanto.
There will be more than 100 baskets valued at $25 and lots of gift cards. Tickets will be sold at the door 25 tickets for $5.
There will be specialty tables valued at $50 or more. A boxed lunch will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome join in on the fun.
