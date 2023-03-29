Susan Holley and Polly Boston of the Citrus Watercolor Society took top honors in March for their artwork. Holley won the first-place Viewers' Choice Award for “Hollyhocks.”
Boston ‘s second-place award for Painting of the Month was for a monochromatic watercolor painting of wine glasses.
Next month, Boston will present a demo and one-day workshop for Citrus Watercolor Society members and guests, titled “Under the Sea” and will feature the ever-popular clownfish.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The demo will be held at the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., on Friday, April 14, followed by a workshop Saturday, April 15, at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Building “C.”
The demo is free to CWS members ($5 donation is appreciated from guests) and the workshop is $95 for members, $115 for nonmembers. Registration and checks made payable to Citrus Watercolor Society may be mailed to: CWS, PO Box 2464, Inverness, FL 34451-2464.
For more information about the Citrus Watercolor Society, read Dori Sullivan's column in the Friday, April 7, Scene section of the Chronicle.
