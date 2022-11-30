The Citrus Watercolor Society will be holding its Fall Art in the Wildlife Park Show and Sale in the Visitor Center at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The show will include original watercolor paintings, prints and greeting cards by the members of the Citrus Watercolor Society.
