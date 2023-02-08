CC Purple heart

The 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s wounded warriors. The Saturday ceremony will feature patriotic music by members of the Nature Coast Community Band.

Editor's note: For more information about what's going on around Citrus County for the next several days and weeks, visit www.chronicleonline.com, Events, Event Calendar.

MOPH holding 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony

