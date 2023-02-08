Editor's note: For more information about what's going on around Citrus County for the next several days and weeks, visit www.chronicleonline.com, Events, Event Calendar.
MOPH holding 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony
The combat wounded patriots of Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) cordially invite all veterans and the public, especially families and students, to attend the 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
The patriotic ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s wounded warriors. The ceremony will feature patriotic music by members of the Nature Coast Community Band.
The ceremony will be dedicated to the memory of recently departed United States Marine Corps veteran and Chapter 776 Commander Emeritus Richard “Bud” Allen who was a proud Marine and tireless advocate for Citrus County veterans.
For more information about Chapter 776, visit citruspurpleheart.org or call 352-382-3847.
Stroll around downtown for Art on the Avenue
The public is invited to the Valentine Art on the Avenue walk around downtown Heritage Village in Crystal River from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
The village shops will feature displays of special fine arts and crafts, chances to win merchandise, demonstrations by local artists, refreshments and more.
The event is free.
Sunset Drum Circle slated Feb. 12
The Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will happen at Fort Island Gulf Beach at 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the last picnic shelter.
This free community event is now in its 16th year and everyone is welcome including children (under supervision) as it is a family-friendly gathering. The drum circle happens the second Sunday of the month through the year about two hours before sunset. Know that if it is raining at start time, the event will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. If you are drumming, please sit in the main circle so other drummers can communicate with you better. If not, please sit behind the first line of the circle. Please leave the top of the circle by the sidewalk for those with multiple or large drums. The sidewalk is helpful now for handicapped folks to enjoy the drum circle, as well.
Bring drums, or something to beat on or make a percussion sound (homemade is OK), flutes, percussion toys of all kinds like shakers and tambourines. You will need a chair, bug spray and a beverage for the couple of hours the circle lasts.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call.
Audubon, park going to the birds Feb. 11
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a Feb. 11 bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants meet at 7:45 a.m. in the parking lot at the front entrance to the park’s visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome. Elaine Roche, an experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the approximately 3/4-mile walk.
The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the west section of the Great Florida Birding Trail. Pepper Creek Trail is a fully accessible trail. If you have binoculars and a field guide, bring them, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate.
Floral City church to show, sell crafts
The Floral City United Methodist Church will have a craft show in Hilton Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
There will be crafts for sale, along with baked goods and soup. For more information, call the church office at 344-1771.
VFW Post to host Sweetheart Dance
The Honor Guard, Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337, will host a Sweetheart Dance Saturday, Feb. 11, at the post.
Chef Quinton Herrin is preparing a surf and turf dinner of shrimp and pork loin. Dinner will be from 5-6 p.m., with the show and dancing from 6-9 p.m. Tickets, available to the public, are $12 and may be purchased at the post, 906 State Road 44, Inverness.
Proceeds will benefit the Eugene Rudd Scholarship Fund that is presented to a deserving cadet at the Citrus High School Jr. ROTC by the Honor Guard of VFW Post 4337.
A king and queen will be crowned and door prizes as well as a basket of cheer will be given out. For more information, call the post at 352-344-3495.
Enjoy a Greek Festival Vendor Expo
The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its Greek Festival Vendor Expo from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
There will be indoor dinners and an outside grille. Admission is a $3 donation and there is free parking.
Enjoy live Greek music, daily door prizes, specialty merchandise vendors, Greek dancing and a dance troupe, Greek gyros and grilled specialties, Greek pastries, desserts and a coffee shop. Debit and credit are accepted.
For more information, call the church at 352-527-0766 or go to the website archangelmichaelgoc.org.
Post 7122 hosting Valentine's dinner
Join for a Valentine's Dinner at VFW Post 7122 from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The prime rib dinner is $15 and served from 4-7 p.m. The Country Junction, a four-piece band, will be playing from 4-8 p.m.
Advance ticket sales are requested. Stop in and see the bartender for tickets.
They will also have a drawing for a Sweetheart Basket with the contents estimated value over $1,000. Basket tickets are six for a $5 donation to the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary.
For more information, call 352-637-0100.
Knights slate 52nd annual Charity Ball
The Knights of Columbus Father James Hoge Assembly 1547 will be holding its 52nd annual Charity Ball at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
The dress is semi-formal and main course choices are prime rib or chicken marsala. Music by Fred Campbell.
There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets are $50 each. Proceeds go to benefit the Citrus County Veteran Coalition and Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Les McGlothlin at 352-503-2653.
Church to host Chinese auction
An exciting Chinese Auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m. at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
More than 140 gift items will be available to be bid on. Guests will be greeted by ladies in Oriental attire.
For $5 guests will receive an envelope with 20 tickets to use to bid on the pieces they want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hots dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
The church address is 7525 U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon. All are welcome.
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 16, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
This event is sponsored by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA) and will feature the acclaimed 20-piece big band “Downing Street” for entertainment.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy live big band sounds and classics as performed back in the day by the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller all in a night club atmosphere.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth under 14. Refreshments will be available.
FFRA is a non-profit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.
While the Top Hat Big Band Concert is a fundraising event for FFRA, it’s also an opportunity for members to learn, grow, show off and be proud of a newly acquired skills and to always “reach for their abilities.”
For additional information or to buy ticket, call Robert DeSimone at 352-628-5606.
Church’s spring rummage sale
Faith Lutheran Church’s spring rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, inside the Crystal Glen subdivision.
Items that will be available are handmade quilts, knick-knacks, household items, jewelry, books, clothing and more. There will also be a bake sale.
Proceeds will go to missions and charity. This is a Thrivent sponsored event.
TOO FAR plans annual sale
TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources, a 502(c)(3) organization dedicated to the protection of our local waterways and environment, will host its annual indoor garage sale Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at their headquarters building on Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Call 352-634-4216 for more information.
Post plans flag retirement Feb. 11
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Citrus County Fire Department will be present with their hook and ladder truck.
The public is invited to attend. The post is at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza (between U.S. 19 and Yulee Road). Call 352-765-3949.
Share the love: Help feed needy pets
The Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch Thrift Store will host a Share the Love Pet Food Collection at their store, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, on Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, Feb. 13; and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Post a loving message or a special picture of your pet(s) on the Precious Paws Rescue Valentine Wall and leave a pet food donation for a needy pet in our community.
All donations will be shared with Citrus County Food Banks. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be at the site each of the three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the wall be on display during open store hours.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message — a PPR volunteer will return your call.
