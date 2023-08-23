Tired of the same old holiday tales -- "A Christmas Carol," "A Christmas Story," "It's a Wonderful Life," and the like?
Now's your chance to put pen to paper or fingers to keyboard and write your own holiday play.
Patrick Erhardt, artistic director of the Valerie Players, plans to lead a six-week playwriting class, starting Sept. 18, with the goal of his students producing 10-minute holiday plays that will be staged Dec. 15-17 when the Valerie Players present a "Holiday Express" show.
Erhardt explained that winning entries from the class, as well as from other area writers, will be judged by a five-member play-reading committee. The holiday show will consist of the top-ranked plays, as well as traditional holiday music and a community sing-along.
Erhardt will direct the plays and Valerie Players' board President Sue Whitney will direct the music. The Valerie Players' Vice President John Koch may play Santa Claus.
The class runs Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Cost is $50.
Erhardt said the first three weeks of the class will be devoted to learning how to write a play and the second three weeks will be spent reading and editing the plays that the students produce.
Enrollment is limited to 10 students, although Erhardt said it might be possible to admit as many as 15 potential playwrights.
Last year, Erhardt taught a similar class and his students produced much of the work for a "10-Minute Play Festival" that the Valerie Players produced in September.
He said the class offers the opportunity for people to learn how to write plays, as well as to "see their creativity expressed on stage." Last year, when that happened, "It was a real joy," he said.
The deadline to apply for the class is Sept. 1. To register, email Erhardt at erhardtpatrick@yahoo.com.
