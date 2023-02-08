We all know someone who has battled cancer, is a survivor or someone who lost their battle. It is an ageless disease that strikes everyone of any age — from the very young to middle age to older adults.
It’s time once again for the Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders’ (NCCC) “Mini Cancer Walk: It’s All About the Cause,” set for Feb. 25 at the Town Square in Crystal River at the corner of North Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19.
Registration for cancer survivors and walker check-ins is at 3 p.m.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
NCCC’s focal mission is as a volunteer cancer advocacy group that raises funds for local cancer patients with the majority of the funds going to the Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation. Some funds are also donated for national cancer research through “Stand For Cancer.”
Sponsorships and donations are always greatly appreciated, say organizers.
The family-friendly festivities begin at 3 p.m. and the mini three-mile walk starts at 4 p.m. This is a free event, but there is a $20 donation for participating in the walk, including a T-shirt until they are gone.
There are several entertaining events planned during the afternoon.
This is the third mini cancer walk hosted by Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders. Michele Snellings is the president of NCCC, Team Hope coordinator raising funds for children battling cancer, and is a 22-year cancer survivor herself.
“We will have a variety of food trucks available on site, music by D J Trae, and the Red Bus will be on site for anyone ready to donate blood or platelets, who will receive a cancer awareness T-shirt,” said Snellings.
“Food and festivities are from 3-8 p.m., with a Stronger Than Cancer corn hole tournament for those interested, followed by our local Citrus County Fire Department versus the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office square off to see who will win the honor of Stronger than Cancer Corn Hole Champions,” she added.
The corn hole tourney begins at 5:30 p.m.
“Specialty laps will be throughout the afternoon with lap beads for all those walking around the square,” Snellings said.
The luminary ceremony in honor of a cancer survivor or in memory of someone who lost their battle begins at 7 p.m. Guests can purchase a luminary for a donation.
“It’s the light of hope where we honor those who have survived their battles and also to remember those have lost their fight,” Snellings said.
During the luminary, Snellings will read an emotional poem.
“Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders are here to make a statement in our community that we are stronger than cancer and we never give up hope!” Snellings said.
For more information, contact Michele Snellings at 352-697-2220 or Rory Wells, NCCC treasurer, at 352-201-9057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.